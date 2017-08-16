The Conversation: Wednesday, August 16th, 2017

Later School Start Time; Hokule’a Logistics; Addressing Abandoned Vehicles

Full Show

Morning Bell Sounding Later at Some Schools: Dr. Jim Shon

Jim Shon

There is new research to affirm what many might have suspected: adolescents are just not morning people. Some Hawaii schools are taking heed.

Kohala Center Awarded NOAA Grant: Anna-Lisa Okoye

Anna-Lisa Okoye

On the Big Island, the Kohala Center has been awarded a grant to fund an ambitious environmental restoration project that could become a model for future projects.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Nick Grube

A 200-million dollar estate intended for the benefit of the Hawaiian people is the subject of an ugly legal battle, complete with allegations of elder abuse.

U.S. Army Moves to Reduce Abandoned Vehicles: Dennis Duck

Dennis Duck

The Army’s Department of Morale, Welfare and Recreation has stepped up with a plan to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles coming from service members stationed in Hawaii.

Challenging Logistics of the World Wide Voyage: Ku’uwehi Hiraishi

Kuuwehi Hiraishi

HPR News reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi looked behind the scenes of the Hokule’a’s circumnavigation at the huge logistical challenge the Polynesian Voyaging Society faced in making the voyage happen.

Music from Island Breeze: Riley Lee

Riley Lee

Grand Master of the shakuhachi, or Japanese bamboo flute, demonstrates his instrument and describes the merging of styles and genres.

