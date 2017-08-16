The Conversation: Wednesday, August 16th, 2017

Later School Start Time; Hokule’a Logistics; Addressing Abandoned Vehicles
Morning Bell Sounding Later at Some Schools: Dr. Jim Shon
There is new research to affirm what many might have suspected: adolescents are just not morning people. Some Hawaii schools are taking heed.
Intro Music: School Day (Ring Ring Goes The Bell) by Chuck Berry
Outro Music: Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2 (Instrumental) by Elias Laces
Kohala Center Awarded NOAA Grant: Anna-Lisa Okoye
On the Big Island, the Kohala Center has been awarded a grant to fund an ambitious environmental restoration project that could become a model for future projects.
Intro Music: Only Us by Paperwhite
Outro Music: Where Do We Belong by Frankie Lee
Civil Beat Reality Check
A 200-million dollar estate intended for the benefit of the Hawaiian people is the subject of an ugly legal battle, complete with allegations of elder abuse.
Outro Music: Weekend's Long Scaramouche Remix by Ziggy Marley
U.S. Army Moves to Reduce Abandoned Vehicles: Dennis Duck
The Army’s Department of Morale, Welfare and Recreation has stepped up with a plan to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles coming from service members stationed in Hawaii.
Outro Music: The Bull by Kip Moore
Challenging Logistics of the World Wide Voyage: Ku’uwehi Hiraishi
HPR News reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi looked behind the scenes of the Hokule’a’s circumnavigation at the huge logistical challenge the Polynesian Voyaging Society faced in making the voyage happen.
Intro Music: Showboat by John Ritter
Music from Island Breeze: Riley Lee
Grand Master of the shakuhachi, or Japanese bamboo flute, demonstrates his instrument and describes the merging of styles and genres.
Intro Music: Aumakua by Island Breeze
Outro Music: Lanikai Winds by Island Breeze