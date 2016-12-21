The Conversation: Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Unemployment Predictions for 2017; HPD Chief Kealoha Suspended; Making a Living as a Musician

Full Show

Hawaii’s Employment Projection for 2017: Linda Chu Takayama

Linda Chu Takayama

As we approach the end of the year, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at jobs in Hawai‘i. The unemployment rate in Hawai‘i remains well below the national average. Figures out just last week show the seasonally adjusted November jobless rate at 3-percent, down from 3-point-2 percent in October. The national rate is 4-point-6 percent. But the numbers are just part of the story. And joining us now to help fill out the rest of the picture is Linda Chu Takayama, the Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The Working Musician: Mike Piranha

Mike Piranha

Rock ‘n’ roll has changed its face a few times over during the years since Mike Piranha started playing it, back in Chicago, but he and his cohorts in the Piranha Brothers have found ways to weather all its changes in fashion and make a living at it. Mike has learned a few secrets along the way, and he’s with us to play some music and look back through the years.

Civil Beat Reality Check: Troubles Continue for HPD Chief

Chad Blair

If you listened to Morning Edition earlier today, you may have heard Wayne Yoshioka’s report on Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. He’s been placed on paid leave for 30 days--having surrendered his badge and gun, along with his duties. It’s the latest development in a story that keeps moving. And here with an update is Chad Blair of our partners over at Civil Beat.

Original Christmas Music: Mike Piranha

Mike Piranha

We can’t let our musical guest Mike Piranha get away without breaking out his guitar, and we thought it was high time to add rock ‘n’ roll to our holiday music mix, so we’re back with him to play some tunes.

