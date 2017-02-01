The Conversation: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

Treating Homelessness as a Medical Condition; Immigration Changes’ Impact on Hawaii; The Search for the Golden Fleece

Full Show

President Trump’s Executive Order Travel Restrictions: Clare Hanusz

Clare Hanusz

Outrage is being heard across the nation over President Trump’s executive order on immigration affecting seven majority Muslim countries That includes in Hawaii. Later today, many groups including the Muslim Association of Hawaii, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Interfaith Alliance Hawaii, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii will be issuing a joint response to the executive order. Beyond the positioning of opposition, we wanted to get a clearer picture of immigration in Hawaii.

Intro Music: Motion Animal by crash

Outro Music: Habit by The Movement

Re-telling of Jason and The Argonauts: John Wat

John Wat

It’s one of the most enduring stories in Greek mythology: the story of Jason and the crew of the Argo, his Argonauts, and their quest for the Golden Fleece. It has all the elements of a classic story: a hero, his heroic quest, an epic voyage to overcome any number of obstacles, and plenty of intervention from the gods, who are as much prey to human frailties as regular humans are.

Intro Music: What You Know by Two Door Cinema Club

Outro Music: The Depression Dance by Jim Bryson

Civil Beat Reality Check: Questions Linger Over Gabbard’s Syria Trip

Chad Blair

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says her trip to Syria and who paid for it has become in her words, “a distraction.” But for those questioning her secret trip, the organization and its backers are key facts. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Outro Music: Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots

Looking Forward with Senator Josh Green

Josh Green

Around the country, a Hawaii state senator has made news for a simple assertion: homelessness is a medical condition. Senator and doctor Josh Green says other approaches to homelessness have failed and that addressing homelessness as a health condition makes medical sense and would save the state money. He has introduced a bill to allow treatment of homelessness to be covered under health insurance plans. SB2 was deferred in committees this week until February 6.

Outro Music: Real Slow by Megafun

Poetry Recitation Contest: Vivian Lee

Vivian Lee

Poetry recitation was once a standard element of secondary-school education; students were called upon to memorize, and be ready to perform, great poems, Shakespearean soliloquies, and historic speeches like Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It’s dismissed by some as rote learning, but it brought generations into contact with great language and the ideas that inform it. The practice is being kept alive by a national initiative called Poetry Out Loud and Hawaii’s statewide finals are coming up.

Intro Music: 50 Lashes by Floating Action

Outro Music: Came Out of a Lady by Rubblebucket