The Conversation: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

Treating Homelessness as a Medical Condition; Immigration Changes’ Impact on Hawaii; The Search for the Golden Fleece

This welcome sign in the Honolulu Airport will be much harder to see for nationals of 7 countries identified in President Trump's recent immigration restrictions.
Credit Flickr - jdnx

President Trump’s Executive Order Travel Restrictions: Clare Hanusz

Clair Hanusz at a local protest against the President's recently enacted immigration restrictions.
Credit Clare Hanusz

Outrage is being heard across the nation over President Trump’s executive order on immigration affecting seven majority Muslim countries That includes in Hawaii. Later today, many groups including the Muslim Association of Hawaii, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the  Interfaith Alliance Hawaii, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii will be issuing a joint response to the executive order. Beyond the positioning of opposition, we wanted to get a clearer picture of immigration in Hawaii.

Intro Music: Motion Animal by crash

Outro Music: Habit by The Movement

Re-telling of Jason and The Argonauts: John Wat

Argonatuika is a re-telling of the classic story of Jason and the Argonauts.
Credit Flickr

It’s one of the most enduring stories in Greek mythology: the story of Jason and the crew of the Argo, his Argonauts, and their quest for the Golden Fleece. It has all the elements of a classic story: a hero, his heroic quest, an epic voyage to overcome any number of obstacles, and plenty of intervention from the gods, who are as much prey to human frailties as regular humans are.

Intro Music: What You Know by Two Door Cinema Club

Outro Music: The Depression Dance by Jim Bryson

Civil Beat Reality Check: Questions Linger Over Gabbard’s Syria Trip

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in Syria. Her secretly funded trip continues to raise many questions.
Credit Abraham Williams/Civil Beat

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says her trip to Syria and who paid for it has become in her words, “a distraction.” But for those questioning her secret trip, the organization and its backers are key facts. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Outro Music: Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots

Looking Forward with Senator Josh Green

A homeless man sits on a sidewalk in Hilo. Hawaii Island Senator Dr. Josh Green would like to use Medicaid funds to treat homelessness.
Credit Flickr - daveynin

Around the country, a Hawaii state senator has made news for a simple assertion: homelessness is a medical condition. Senator and doctor Josh Green says other approaches to homelessness have failed and that addressing homelessness as a health condition makes medical sense and would save the state money. He has introduced a bill to allow treatment of homelessness to be covered under health insurance plans. SB2 was deferred in committees this week until February 6.

Outro Music: Real Slow by Megafun

Poetry Recitation Contest: Vivian Lee

Credit Poetry Out Loud

Poetry recitation was once a standard element of secondary-school education; students were called upon to memorize, and be ready to perform, great poems, Shakespearean soliloquies, and historic speeches like Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It’s dismissed by some as rote learning, but it brought generations into contact with great language and the ideas that inform it. The practice is being kept alive by a national initiative called Poetry Out Loud and Hawaii’s statewide finals are coming up.

Intro Music: 50 Lashes by Floating Action
Outro Music: Came Out of a Lady by Rubblebucket

