The Conversation: Wednesday, January 18th, 2017

By & 27 minutes ago
Learning to Identify Fake News; Implementing Harm Reduction in Hawaii; Art and Music from Around the World

The restored Jali Pavilion looking west.
Credit © 2014, Linny Morris, courtesy of the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Identifying Fake News - The Long View: Neal Milner

Credit Wikimedia Commons

For over a decade you’ve seen them, those stories that arrive in your email with entreaties to take action on something before it’s too late. And if you’ve been emotionally hooked before you checked them out, say on Snopes, you’ve probably sent them along to family, friends and coworkers. But fake news has taken on a political meaning beyond lies passed off as truth. Contributing Editor Neal Milner is back with some help to build your news literacy.

Intro Music: The Arrival by Atmosphere
Outro Music: Mo Love No Haters by Jazzy Mixtape Masters

Shangri La Visiting Artist Mohammed Kazem

Credit Mohammed Kazem

All nations seek rapid economic growth, and the faster the better, but what happens to age-old customs, spiritual practices, mores, when a society is hurled into the future?   That’s the question asked by Multimedia artist Mohammed Kazem, artist in residence at Shangri La Center for Islamic Arts and Cultures in his work, and it’s what he’ll be discussing in a “Night Shift” artist talk there tomorrow night.  

Intro Music: Ramadan Dub The Spy From Cairo
Outro Music: Alladin Dub by The Spy From Cairo

Civil Beat Reality Check: Sex Scandal Questions

Credit John Hill - Civil Beat

A counselor who was involved in a school sex scandal case now works for the state. How did that happen? Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Outro Music: Meet Me In The City by Junior Kimbrough

Implementing Harm Reduction Techniques in Hawaii: Kris Nyrop

Credit CHOW Project

We started with week with a conversation with the neuroscientist who was the keynote speaker at the recent Harm Reduction conference. Since then, those advocating for Harm Reduction in Hawaii, including members of local organizations and LEAD, which stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, sat down with the deputy managing director of the city and county of Honolulu and a representative from HPD. We’re circling back this morning to see how that meeting went and where Harm Reduction leadership could go from here. Kris Nyrop is the LEAD National Support Director at the Public Defender Association in Seattle.

Outro Music: Sweet Marcelle by The Lawsuits

Australian Music Production Dirtsong: Shellie Morris

Credit Black Arm Band

Dirtsong is a musical production from Australia that’s coming to Maui tomorrow evening and it will communicate to you in languages you’ve never heard before.   It’s sung, with some beautiful choral harmonies, in the indigenous languages of what is now Australia.   It’s a production of Australia’s Black Arm Band, which describes its work as aboriginal musical theater.   Shellie Morris, who has been with the group for 10 years is on the phone from Maui.

Intro Music: Big Law by Deline Briscoe and Leah Flanagan with Lou Bennett, Emma Donovan, Shellie Morris
Outro Music: Rainstorm by Shellie Morris with Lou Bennett, Deline Briscoe, Emma Donovan, Leah Flanagan

