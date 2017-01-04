The Conversation: Wednesday January 4th, 2017

Hawaii After the Affordable Care Act; Power of Unconventional Thinking; Exploring Color and Age on Stage

We hear a lot these days about data driven results. But do we really make decisions based on logic? Decades ago, a friendship between two researchers led to discoveries that changed collective thinking about how people think. A new biography of the two researchers by writer Michael Lewis provides a reminder why, even in the face of data and logic, people often do anything but what was once expected by the idea of the rational man. Contributing editor Neal Milner joins us now with a look at THE UNDOING PROJECT: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds.

The Actor’s Group Production Yellowman: Derrick Brown

Within Black America, there are long-standing hierarchies based on skin color -- a troubling example of the ways an oppressed people are encouraged to oppress themselves. “Yellowman,” a new production of the Actors’ Group, takes a hard look at a discomfiting reality. Derrick Brown is the director, and he’s with us this morning

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha Case

Today the Honolulu Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the future of HPD Chief Kealoha...the meeting is behind closed doors...just what public interest attorneys say shouldn’t happen. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Hawaii’s Healthcare Outlook: George Greene

In the recently released United Health Foundation's annual ranking of states’ health, Hawaii took the top spot for the fifth straight year. It may be no coincidence that Hawaii had prepaid healthcare decades before it was mandated by the Affordable Care Act. As we went into last weekend, Hawaii was granted a State Innovation Waiver for the ACA’s small business health options program. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the ACA continues with Republican efforts to repeal or at least dismantle parts of the ACA with as yet no indication of possible replacements. George Greene is the head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Old Girls Looking Hot: Sharyn Stone

Growing old is never easy, and women in America face a special burden: the weight of societal expectations about how they look. In an appearance-obsessed society, women are bombarded by images of the young and perfectly formed and encouraged to compare themselves to an impossible standard. Maui playwright and performer Sharyn Stone’s new musical “Old Girls Looking Hot” strikes back at what popular culture expects of her.

