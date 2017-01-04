Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wednesday January 4th, 2017

By & 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
The Conversation

Hawaii After the Affordable Care Act; Power of Unconventional Thinking; Exploring Color and Age on Stage

Hawaii has been far more proactive than other states in addressing healthcare access concerns.
Credit Flickr - selmaemiliano

The Long View: Neal Milner

The Undoing Project examines the power of thinking unconventionally.
Credit Pixabay

We hear a lot these days about data driven results. But do we really make decisions based on logic? Decades ago, a friendship between two researchers led to discoveries that changed collective thinking about how people think. A new biography of the two researchers by writer Michael Lewis provides a reminder why, even in the face of data and logic, people often do anything but what was once expected by the idea of the rational man. Contributing editor Neal Milner joins us now with a look at THE UNDOING PROJECT: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds.

Intro Music: Flashlight by The Amazing
Outro Music: Dear Someone by Walker Lukens

The Actor’s Group Production Yellowman: Derrick Brown

Yellowman explores the idea of 'colorism' or intra-race discrimination against darker skin tones.
Credit The Actor's Group

Within Black America, there are long-standing hierarchies based on skin color -- a troubling example of the ways an oppressed people are encouraged to oppress themselves. “Yellowman,” a new production of the Actors’ Group, takes a hard look at a discomfiting reality.  Derrick Brown is the director, and he’s with us this morning

Intro Music: Sitting On Top of the World by Hart Valley Drifters
Outro Music: Gilbert's Groove (feat. Neal Casal) by Circles Around the Sun

Civil Beat Reality Check: Kealoha Case

The Honolulu Police Commission has a planned 'closed door' session to discuss the future of Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

Today the Honolulu Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the future of HPD Chief Kealoha...the meeting is behind closed doors...just what public interest attorneys say shouldn’t happen. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.    

Intro Music: Its A War by Blackbird Blackbird   
Outro Music: Pasadena by Young Mister

 Hawaii’s Healthcare Outlook: George Greene

According to George Greene, Hawaii's healthcare laws are a model for other states to emulate.
Credit Pixabay

In the recently released United Health Foundation's annual ranking of states’ health, Hawaii took the top spot for the fifth straight year. It may be no coincidence that Hawaii had prepaid healthcare decades before it was mandated by the Affordable Care Act. As we went into last weekend, Hawaii was granted a State Innovation Waiver for the ACA’s small business health options program. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the ACA continues with Republican efforts to repeal or at least dismantle parts of the ACA with as yet no indication of possible replacements. George Greene is the head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Outro Music: Roll If Ya Fall by Barefoot Truth

Old Girls Looking Hot: Sharyn Stone

Old Girls Looking Hot explores aging and beauty.
Credit Facebook - Old Girls Looking Hot

Growing old is never easy, and women in America face a special burden: the weight of societal expectations about how they look. In an appearance-obsessed society, women are bombarded by images of the young and perfectly formed and encouraged to compare themselves to an impossible standard. Maui playwright and performer Sharyn Stone’s new musical “Old Girls Looking Hot” strikes back at what popular culture expects of her.

Intro Music: Inspiration by Classified
Outro Music: Love Generator by Big Something

Tags: 
The Conversation
HPR-2
Talk Shows
hpr news

Related Content

The Conversation: Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

By & 23 hours ago
Open Source Photos

The Fight to Recognize MLK Day; Women’s Solidarity March; Green Development in Kailua-Kona


Pacific News Minute: Donald Trump’s Indonesian Business Partner Wants to Run for President

By 10 hours ago
YouTube Via CC Commons
YouTube Via CC Commons

While President-Elect Donald Trump has promised no new foreign business deals while he’s in office, projects already underway will go ahead, including two big developments in Indonesia. Now, Trump’s Indonesian business partner says he wants to run for President himself. More from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

The Last Job in Hawaii

By The Conversation Oct 26, 2016
Noah Matteucci

Some are predicting that the next wave of automation will fundamentally change the nature of work by drastically reducing the need for humans. In this series we'll explore the implications of automation over the next 15 years here in Hawaii.