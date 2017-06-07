Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wednesday, June 7th, 2017

Positives of Paris Pullout; Civic Participation in Government; Flux Magazine Goes to Sydney

Credit Pexels

Contrarian, Positive View of Paris Agreement Withdrawal: Stuart Scott

Credit Pexels

One environmental advocate says that the benefits of the United States withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement may outweigh the costs.

Intro Music: Big Fat Mouth by Arlie

Outro Music: Joan Of Arc by Ricky Reed

Combining the Culinary Arts with Jazz: John Richards

Credit Kapiolani Community College

A program at Kapiolani Community College brings music into the kitchen and food to the stage.  

Intro Music: Frim Fram Sauce from Coolin’aire

Outro Music:  Everything Chef Does is Magic from Coolin’aire

Civil Beat Reality Check

Credit Kevin Tierney / U.S. Department of Defense

A U.S. Navy corruption scandal has come home to Hawaii.

Outro Music:  Want You Back by HAIM

Civic Participation May Not Improve Government Outcomes: Neal Milner

Credit mutednarayan / Flickr

A study from the Brookings Intuition suggests that an involved citizenry may not have a strong impact on improving government outcomes.

Outro Music: The Slow Drag Under by Benjamin Booker

Flux Magazine Takes Hawaii to Sydney: Lisa Yamada

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The local lifestyle magazine Flux took a trip to Sydney, Australia to see how that city’s residents view Hawaii and Hawaiian culture.

Intro Music: You're In Love With a Psycho by Kasabian

Outro Music:  Pair of Jeans by St. Project

HPR Produced Talk Shows

