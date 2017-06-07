The Conversation: Wednesday, June 7th, 2017

Positives of Paris Pullout; Civic Participation in Government; Flux Magazine Goes to Sydney
Contrarian, Positive View of Paris Agreement Withdrawal: Stuart Scott
One environmental advocate says that the benefits of the United States withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement may outweigh the costs.
Combining the Culinary Arts with Jazz: John Richards
A program at Kapiolani Community College brings music into the kitchen and food to the stage.
A U.S. Navy corruption scandal has come home to Hawaii.
Civic Participation May Not Improve Government Outcomes: Neal Milner
A study from the Brookings Intuition suggests that an involved citizenry may not have a strong impact on improving government outcomes.
Flux Magazine Takes Hawaii to Sydney: Lisa Yamada
The local lifestyle magazine Flux took a trip to Sydney, Australia to see how that city’s residents view Hawaii and Hawaiian culture.
