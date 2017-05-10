Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wednesday, May 10th 2017

By & 58 minutes ago

Non-Profit Funding Questions; New Education Research; A Journey Through the Foster Care System

Credit Wikimedia Commons

New Education Research: Neal Milner

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Two new education studies respectively examine the impact of early childhood education and making teachers more accountable in fair and productive ways.

Intro Music: Room In Here - DJ Jazzy Jeff Remix by Anderson Paak

Outro Music:  Sprectrum by junk-E-cat

A Journey Through the Foster Care System: Terri Madden

Credit PlayBuilders of Hawaii Theatre Company / Eventbrite

Dragonfly is a new play by Terri Madden is about a young girl who loses her family and has to make her own way through the foster care system. 

Intro Music: Misread by Kings of Convenience

Outro Music:  Sunflower by Low

Civil Beat Reality Check

Police Commissioner Max Sword (right) stirred controversy by selecting a prominent local celebrity for the Commission's panel of 'regular citizens.'
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

A list of ‘regular citizens’ chosen to participate in the selection of the Honolulu’s Police Department’s new Chief is drawing criticism for representing anything but regular people.

Outro Music:  Frozen by Surfer Blood

Non-Profit Funding Questions: Tim Delaney

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Changes may be coming to how the federal government regulates and funds 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations across the country.

Outro Music:  Bron-Y--Aur Stomp by Led Zeppelin

Mother’s Day Concert from Kauai Island Singers Showcase: Hank Curtis

Credit Kauai Island Signers Showcase - KISS / Facebook

The Kauai Island Singers Showcase is seeking to provide local musicians plenty of opportunities to hone their performing skills with a series of themed shows.

Intro Music: Gonna Get Together by Leroy

Outro Music: Mothers Day by Evan Colas

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows

Related Content

The Conversation: Tuesday, May 9, 2017

By & May 9, 2017
Coral Reef Protection

Coral Reef Health: Ruth Gates; Nick & Danny Kaleikini Mother’s Day show

Today on Bytemarks Café: Hawaiʻi STEM Conference

By & 22 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Today on Bytemarks Café, we’ll catch up with the organizers for the statewide STEM Conference. Geared primarily for students and teachers, we’ll find out how STEM programs are taking shape in schools and preparing students for future careers. 6:30 PM on HPR-1.

The Conversation: Monday, May 8, 2017

By & May 8, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Rebuilding Media Trust; MVT’s Wait Until Dark; History of the Jones Act; Mural Art