The Conversation: Wednesday, May 10th 2017

New Education Research: Neal Milner

Two new education studies respectively examine the impact of early childhood education and making teachers more accountable in fair and productive ways.

A Journey Through the Foster Care System: Terri Madden

Dragonfly is a new play by Terri Madden is about a young girl who loses her family and has to make her own way through the foster care system.

Civil Beat Reality Check

A list of ‘regular citizens’ chosen to participate in the selection of the Honolulu’s Police Department’s new Chief is drawing criticism for representing anything but regular people.

Non-Profit Funding Questions: Tim Delaney

Changes may be coming to how the federal government regulates and funds 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations across the country.

Mother’s Day Concert from Kauai Island Singers Showcase: Hank Curtis

The Kauai Island Singers Showcase is seeking to provide local musicians plenty of opportunities to hone their performing skills with a series of themed shows.

