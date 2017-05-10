The Conversation: Wednesday, May 10th 2017

Non-Profit Funding Questions; New Education Research; A Journey Through the Foster Care System
New Education Research: Neal Milner
Two new education studies respectively examine the impact of early childhood education and making teachers more accountable in fair and productive ways.
A Journey Through the Foster Care System: Terri Madden
Dragonfly is a new play by Terri Madden is about a young girl who loses her family and has to make her own way through the foster care system.
A list of ‘regular citizens’ chosen to participate in the selection of the Honolulu’s Police Department’s new Chief is drawing criticism for representing anything but regular people.
Non-Profit Funding Questions: Tim Delaney
Changes may be coming to how the federal government regulates and funds 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations across the country.
Mother’s Day Concert from Kauai Island Singers Showcase: Hank Curtis
The Kauai Island Singers Showcase is seeking to provide local musicians plenty of opportunities to hone their performing skills with a series of themed shows.
