The Conversation: Wednesday, May 17th 2017

Mumps Outbreak Expected to Grow; Gap Between Metal and Physical Health; West Side Story Comes to Maui
Disparities Between Mental and Physical Healthcare: Paul Gionfriddo
Mental Health America CEO Paul Gionfriddo explains the challenges of getting the same emphasis placed on mental health as physical health.
West Side Story on Maui: Robert Will
The Broadway show West Side Story was a collaboration among historic talents: composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and lyrics Stephen Sondheim.
Civil Beat Reality Check
Foster parents thought they would be getting additional funds in a settlement they thought was all wrapped up with the state until the House said ‘no’.
Mumps Outbreak Expected to Grow: Dr. Sarah Park
Hawaii is currently experiencing an outbreak of mumps and the State Epidemiologist expects to see more cases of the disease before it concludes.
Avant-Garde Music Concert: Robert Pollock
Pianist Sarah Cahill has made a career out of celebrating the work of contemporary classical composers, opening her audience’s ears to the music of Terry Riley, John Adams, Yoko Ono and others.
