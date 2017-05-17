The Conversation: Wednesday, May 17th 2017

Mumps Outbreak Expected to Grow; Gap Between Metal and Physical Health; West Side Story Comes to Maui

Disparities Between Mental and Physical Healthcare: Paul Gionfriddo

Paul Gionfriddo

Mental Health America CEO Paul Gionfriddo explains the challenges of getting the same emphasis placed on mental health as physical health.

West Side Story on Maui: Robert Will

Robert Will

The Broadway show West Side Story was a collaboration among historic talents: composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and lyrics Stephen Sondheim.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Chad Blair

Foster parents thought they would be getting additional funds in a settlement they thought was all wrapped up with the state until the House said ‘no’.

Mumps Outbreak Expected to Grow: Dr. Sarah Park

Sarah Park

Hawaii is currently experiencing an outbreak of mumps and the State Epidemiologist expects to see more cases of the disease before it concludes.

Avant-Garde Music Concert: Robert Pollock

Robert Pollock

Pianist Sarah Cahill has made a career out of celebrating the work of contemporary classical composers, opening her audience’s ears to the music of Terry Riley, John Adams, Yoko Ono and others.

