The Conversation: Wednesday, May 24th, 2017

Local Surgeon Returns from Mosul: Dr. Tom Crabtree; The New Mastersounds: Jazz Maui second annual East Meet West, Bryant Neal

Local Surgeon Returns from Mosul: Dr. Tom Crabtree

Dr. Thomas G. Crabtree, MD, FACS is a trauma and plastic surgeon that has just returned from Mosul, Iraq where he was treating survivors of bombs and attacks in the Old City.

Jazz Maui second annual East Meet West, Bryant Neal

Jazz Maui second annual jazz festival East meet West Arts Festival is coming this week. We're joined by the founder of the festival, Bryant Neal.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Making money from a good idea is what inventors hope for. A new innovation program approved by the Legislature and awaiting the Governor’s signature would help UH faculty, staff and students fund a startup.

The Long View: Neal Milner

Author Vanessa Williamson wrote Read My Lips: Why Americans are Proud to Pay Taxes, which details why despite our grumbling we still pay. With higher taxes in the mix of the last Hawaii State Legislature session, Neal Milner joins us today to talk about it. 

Hawaii Harmonica Society Annual Concert

The Hawaii Harmonica Society is comprised of seniors who have a passion for creativity and the time to cultivate it. Member Al Kaopuiki joins us today. 

HPR Produced Talk Shows

