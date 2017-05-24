The Conversation: Wednesday, May 24th, 2017

Local Surgeon Returns from Mosul: Dr. Tom Crabtree; The New Mastersounds: Jazz Maui second annual East Meet West, Bryant Neal

Full Show

Local Surgeon Returns from Mosul: Dr. Tom Crabtree

Dr. Tom Crabtree

Dr. Thomas G. Crabtree, MD, FACS is a trauma and plastic surgeon that has just returned from Mosul, Iraq where he was treating survivors of bombs and attacks in the Old City.

Intro Music: Shoudler Kiss by Freddie Joachim

Outro Music: The Merchant of Cairo by Middle Eastern Musicians Conglomerate

Jazz Maui second annual East Meet West, Bryant Neal

Bryant Neal

Jazz Maui second annual jazz festival East meet West Arts Festival is coming this week. We're joined by the founder of the festival, Bryant Neal.

Intro Music: Dry The Rain by The Beta Band

Outro Music: Just Friends by Ernest Ranglin and Monty Alexander

Civil Beat Reality Check

Reality Check

Making money from a good idea is what inventors hope for. A new innovation program approved by the Legislature and awaiting the Governor’s signature would help UH faculty, staff and students fund a startup.

Outro Music: Soul Vacation by Tower of Power

The Long View: Neal Milner

Neal Milner

Author Vanessa Williamson wrote Read My Lips: Why Americans are Proud to Pay Taxes, which details why despite our grumbling we still pay. With higher taxes in the mix of the last Hawaii State Legislature session, Neal Milner joins us today to talk about it.

Outro Music: Bossa Nova U.S.A. by Dave Brubeck

Hawaii Harmonica Society Annual Concert

Al Kaopuiki

The Hawaii Harmonica Society is comprised of seniors who have a passion for creativity and the time to cultivate it. Member Al Kaopuiki joins us today.

Intro Music: Hook by Blues Traveller

Outro Music: Rollercoaster by Littler Walter