The Conversation: Wednesday, November 15th, 2017

Tax Reform Poses Challenge to Universities; Immigrant Labor in Longline Fishing; New School for Kapolei

Full Show

Tax Reform Poses Challenges for Universities

The President of Chaminade University explains how the GOP's proposed tax overhaul will hurt her's and other universities.

Intro Music: The Heroic Weather Conditions of the Universe Part 2: Fire/ice by Alexander Desplat

Outro Music: Nap Pulls Kip by John Swihart

Lynn Babington

DOE School Expansion Process

The Hawaii Department of Education recently proposed a new middle school in the West Oahu community of Kapolei.

Intro Music: Tijuana Taxi by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass

Outro Music: Baby's Got Sauce by G Love and Special Sauce

Dann Carlson

Civil Beat Reality Check

Randall Saito is back in custody, according to a Honolulu Police Department spokesman quoted by the Associated Press in today’s Civil Beat. There’s very little that’s clear about his escape and flight to the mainland except that several agencies entrusted with public safety failed to do their job.

Outro Music: Amada mia, amore mio by Tito Puccio

Chad Blair

Immigrant Labor in Longline Fishing

The continuing presence just off Waikiki of the damaged, grounded Pacific Princess has brought a number of issues to the fore: maritime law, environmental protection, and the legal status of its crew among them.

Outro Music: My Sweet Lord by Billy Vaughn

Jim Cook

HNL Tool Library

Did you ever buy a tool for some job around the house, use it, and not touch it again for years? Many households have rusting tools on the shelves, and many don’t have the tools they need on hand. That gave the folks at the HNL Tool Library an idea. Imagine a lending library for tools, with a far greater variety of tools than any household would have on hand.

Intro Music: Girls Just Wanna Have Some (instrumental) by Chromatics

Outro Music: Burning Down the House (Instrumental) by Talking Heads