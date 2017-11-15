Related Program: 
The Conversation: Wednesday, November 15th, 2017

By & 32 minutes ago

Tax Reform Poses Challenge to Universities; Immigrant Labor in Longline Fishing; New School for Kapolei

Tax Reform Poses Challenges for Universities

The President of Chaminade University explains how the GOP's proposed tax overhaul will hurt her's and other universities.

DOE School Expansion Process

The Hawaii Department of Education recently proposed a new middle school in the West Oahu community of Kapolei. 

Civil Beat Reality Check

Randall Saito is back in custody, according to a Honolulu Police Department spokesman quoted by the Associated Press in today’s Civil Beat. There’s very little that’s clear about his escape and flight to the mainland except that several agencies entrusted with public safety failed to do their job.

Immigrant Labor in Longline Fishing 

The continuing presence just off Waikiki of the damaged, grounded Pacific Princess has brought a number of issues to the fore: maritime law, environmental protection, and the legal status of its crew among them.

HNL Tool Library

Did you ever buy a tool for some job around the house, use it, and not touch it again for years?   Many households have rusting tools on the shelves, and many don’t have the tools they need on hand. That gave the folks at the HNL Tool Library an idea.  Imagine a lending library for tools, with a far greater variety of tools than any household would have on hand.

Libraries are popping up across the country, but they’re not lending books. They’re lending tools. The HNL Tool Library is part of a nationwide movement prioritizing access to tools over ownership. Tool library director and local entrepreneur Elia Bruno is on a mission to connect often underused tools with the people who need them. HPR Reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi spoke with Bruno and takes us on a tour of the tool library. 