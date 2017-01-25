Here is a cranberry cilantro relish-dip from my friend, Deveney Kelly in Los Angeles, where I am spending some time in search of new music for Classical Pacific, HPR's new show. -John Kalani Zak

One package cranberries

One large bunch of cilantro without stems

One medium size jalapeño pepper without seeds

Sugar to taste, approximately one cup or less

Orange juice as desired

Gently fold in all items, one after the other, starting with the berries, into a blender set to medium, leaving orange juice until last. After blending the first items, pulse in some orange juice a little at a time, until consistency is smooth, almost creamy, but be careful not to add too much orange juice or the result will be watery. Allow to rest for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator.



Use as a dip with tortilla chips or as a relish-chutney with just about anything: chicken, curry, fish, etc. If you want caliente put the seeds in too, but be careful. Tweak it to your taste. It might be good with some walnuts pulsed in as well!



It's the holiday gift that keeps the celebration' going.