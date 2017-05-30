Cult of Personality: HPR's ATC welcomes Living Colour's Vernon Reid

By 1 hour ago

Living Colour burst into the public consciousness in the late 1980's with their massive radio hit, Cult of Personality. Through this evening at the Blue Note in Waikiki, they're in Honolulu for their debut performances in the Aloha State. Guitarist, bandleader and songwriter Vernon Reid explored his musical roots and plans for their next release, Shade, with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence.

This conversation includes details on personal experiences with Little Richard and George Clinton; the way radio influenced Vernon as a child; a remembrance of Gregg Allman; his unique upbringing as a child of Caribbean immigrants; details on the new album; and many insights into how music has shaped his life.

MORE VERNON:

See the complete interview:

See a Living Colour concert video:

