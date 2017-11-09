Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet talk and play live on HPR's ATC

Jazz vocalist Kurt Elling is wrapping up two days at the Blue Note this evening with shows at 6 and 9 p.m., his debut live performances in the Aloha State. The Grammy Award winner spoke to HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence about his visit to Honolulu, roots in music going back to his childhood, and some of the unusual musical connections this Chicago artist has had over the course of his career.

