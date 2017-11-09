Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet talk and play live on HPR's ATC

The Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet are wrapping up a three night run at the Blue Note Hawaii tonight with shows at 6 and 9 p.m. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomed the band into the Atherton Performing Arts Studio for a special interview including some live music, and details on how Delfeayo's younger brother with Autism inspired one of his remarkable give-backs, his Uptown Music Theatre program.

