DOE Academy Helps New Teachers Prepare for School Year

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Many of Hawaii’s public schools are starting their second week back in session this week, but students aren’t the only ones facing new challenges.

For the past four years, the state Department of Education has been holding the Beginning Teacher Summer Academy.

The two-day program helps first and second year teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.

The academy is now statewide, and covers topics of a very practical nature.

Keri Shimomoto is an Education Specialist with the DOE’s Induction and Mentoring Program.

She says new teachers face a lot of stress in setting up their classrooms and lesson plans for the first time.

Shimomoto says academy mentors and officials will check in with the teachers as the school year goes on.

Program sponsor Matson Foundation also provides supplies to the teachers to use in the classroom.

Tags: 
News Bites
DOE
BTSA
teachers
hpr news

Related Content

Army Proposing Plan to Help Oʻahu's ʻelepaio

By Aug 10, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Army is seeking public comment on a proposed plan to expand a program to save an endangered native bird species.

New Specialty License Plates for Hawaiʻi's National Parks

By Aug 3, 2017
NPS Photos
NPS Photos

You can now support Hawaiʻi’s national parks with new specialty license plates for your car.

Native Plants Thriving After 20 Year Effort

By Jul 25, 2017
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / Flickr
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / Flickr

Two native plant species are thriving today in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.