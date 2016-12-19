Evening Jazz - Monday December 19 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget

8:13pm Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)

8:17pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

8:25pm Dan Pratt/Gross Blues/Hymn for the Happy Man

8:31pm Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Santa Baby/Wrap This!

8:36pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

8:44pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers

8:52pm Natalia M. King/Traces in the Sand/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn

8:55pm Dog Leg Dilemma/This Must Be Why I Came Home/Not This Time

9:08pm Steve Slagle/Alto Manhattan/Alto Manhattan

9:12pm Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day

9:18pm Frank Kimbrough/The Sunflower/Solstice

9:26pm Bill Laurance/Never-Ending City/Live at Union Chapel

9:31pm Tom Marko/On the Wings of Eagles/Inner Light

9:37pm Washburn/Sassy/Sassy

9:41pm Modus Factor/Brownian Motion/The Picasso Zone

9:46pm Valentina Marino/In the Name of Love/In the Name of Love

9:49pm Phil Parisot/Collage/Lingo