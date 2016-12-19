Related Program: 
Evening Jazz - Monday December 19 2016

By charles.husson Dec 19, 2016
Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget
8:13pm  Kelsea Ballerini with Joey Alexander/My Favorite Things (single)
8:17pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window

8:25pm  Dan Pratt/Gross Blues/Hymn for the Happy Man
8:31pm  Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band/Santa Baby/Wrap This!
8:36pm  Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

8:44pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers
8:52pm  Natalia M. King/Traces in the Sand/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
8:55pm  Dog Leg Dilemma/This Must Be Why I Came Home/Not This Time

9:08pm  Steve Slagle/Alto Manhattan/Alto Manhattan
9:12pm  Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day
9:18pm  Frank Kimbrough/The Sunflower/Solstice

9:26pm  Bill Laurance/Never-Ending City/Live at Union Chapel
9:31pm  Tom Marko/On the Wings of Eagles/Inner Light
9:37pm  Washburn/Sassy/Sassy

9:41pm  Modus Factor/Brownian Motion/The Picasso Zone
9:46pm  Valentina Marino/In the Name of Love/In the Name of Love
9:49pm  Phil Parisot/Collage/Lingo