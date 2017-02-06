Evening Jazz - Monday February 6 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm The Trio/The Merry Old Land of Oz/Jazz Impressions of The Wizard of Oz
8:13pm Theo Bleckmann/Comedy Tonight/Elegy
8:17pm Dizzy Gillespie & Friends/Darben the Redd Fox/Concert of the Century
8:29pm Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr./But Not For Me/Fathers and Sons
8:34pm Heather Bambrick/I Only Have Eyes For You/You’ll Never Know
8:39pm Art Hirahara/Astray/Central Line
8:48pm Brad Myers & Michael Sharfe/Great Pumpkin Waltz/Sanguinaria
8:53pm Joe Bourne/With A Little Help From My Friends/Upbeat and Sweet
8:55pm Peter Drew/Four Brothers/Where & When
9:08pm Carol Morgan/Strollin’/Post Cool, Vol. 1
9:13pm Maya Rae/Dream A Little Dream of Me/Sapphire Birds
9:16pm Erik Applegate/Get Outta My Head/Two’s Company
9:25pm Noah Haidu/The Subversive/Infinite Distances
9:33pm Misha/Time/Dreaming With Eyes Wide Awake
9:37pm Rich Halley & Carson Halley/Flat Plane of the Sky/The Wild
9:44pm Scott Whitfield/Last Night’s Samba/New Jazz Standards
9:50pm John Stein/New Shoes/Color Tones
9:54pm Al Muirhead/Softly As In A Morning Sunrise/Northern Adventures