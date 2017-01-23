Related Program: 
Evening Jazz - Monday January 23 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Michael Dease/Benny’s Bounce/All These Hands
8:14pm  Jimmy Scott/The Nearness of You (duet with Joe Pesci)/I Go Back Home

8:24pm  Frank Kohl Quartet/Rock and Roll/Rising Tide
8:30pm  Mark Lewis/Child’s Play/New York Session
8:35pm  Emily Bear Trio/Je Ne Sais Pas/Into the Blue

8:45pm  Baron Tymas/Wishbone/Montreal
8:51pm  Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/A Taste of Honey/Playing the 60s
8:56pm  The Fat Babies/Parkway Stomp/Solid Gassuh

9:08pm  Fred Hughes Trio/Room 608/Matrix
9:13pm  Jeff Siegel Quartet/King of Xhosa/King of Xhosa

9:21pm  Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/The Man of Flesh and Bone/Esse
9:27pm  Cynthia Hilts/Dog in A Red Pick-Up/Lyric Fury
9:35pm  Bill Overton/Lotus Blossom/Always In My Heart

9:44pm  Norbert Stachel/Afrobaldi/Shades of the Bay
9:49pm  Bill Anschell/Dark Wind/Rumbler
9:54pm  Jo Ann Daugherty/The Way You Know Me/Bring Joy