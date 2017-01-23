Evening Jazz - Monday January 23 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Michael Dease/Benny’s Bounce/All These Hands
8:14pm Jimmy Scott/The Nearness of You (duet with Joe Pesci)/I Go Back Home
8:24pm Frank Kohl Quartet/Rock and Roll/Rising Tide
8:30pm Mark Lewis/Child’s Play/New York Session
8:35pm Emily Bear Trio/Je Ne Sais Pas/Into the Blue
8:45pm Baron Tymas/Wishbone/Montreal
8:51pm Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/A Taste of Honey/Playing the 60s
8:56pm The Fat Babies/Parkway Stomp/Solid Gassuh
9:08pm Fred Hughes Trio/Room 608/Matrix
9:13pm Jeff Siegel Quartet/King of Xhosa/King of Xhosa
9:21pm Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/The Man of Flesh and Bone/Esse
9:27pm Cynthia Hilts/Dog in A Red Pick-Up/Lyric Fury
9:35pm Bill Overton/Lotus Blossom/Always In My Heart
9:44pm Norbert Stachel/Afrobaldi/Shades of the Bay
9:49pm Bill Anschell/Dark Wind/Rumbler
9:54pm Jo Ann Daugherty/The Way You Know Me/Bring Joy