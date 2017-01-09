Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Monday January 9 2017

By charles.husson 24 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:07pm  Carol Robbins/The Flight/Taylor Street
8:13pm  Troy Roberts/Take the ‘A’ Train/Tales & Tones
8:19pm  Organic Trio/The Flower/Saturn’s Spell

8:27pm  John Abercrombie/Up and Coming/Up and Coming
8:33pm  Andrea Claburn/I Can’t Help It/Nightshade
8:36pm  Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:45pm  The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots
8:48pm  Ben Sidran/Big Brother/Picture Him Happy
8:52pm  Emmet Cohen/On the Trail/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1

9:07pm  Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence
9:14pm  Hush Point/PG-13/III
9:17pm  Victor Provost/Fitt Street/Bright Eyes
9:22pm  Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag

9:29pm  Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home
9:34pm  Vitor Gonçalves/Winter Landscapes/Quartet

9:45pm  Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/A Felicidade/Imagination
9:51pm  Paul Yonemura/Cmoll/Kindred Spirits