Evening Jazz - Monday January 9 2017

8:07pm Carol Robbins/The Flight/Taylor Street

8:13pm Troy Roberts/Take the ‘A’ Train/Tales & Tones

8:19pm Organic Trio/The Flower/Saturn’s Spell

8:27pm John Abercrombie/Up and Coming/Up and Coming

8:33pm Andrea Claburn/I Can’t Help It/Nightshade

8:36pm Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:45pm The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots

8:48pm Ben Sidran/Big Brother/Picture Him Happy

8:52pm Emmet Cohen/On the Trail/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1

9:07pm Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence

9:14pm Hush Point/PG-13/III

9:17pm Victor Provost/Fitt Street/Bright Eyes

9:22pm Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag

9:29pm Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home

9:34pm Vitor Gonçalves/Winter Landscapes/Quartet

9:45pm Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/A Felicidade/Imagination

9:51pm Paul Yonemura/Cmoll/Kindred Spirits