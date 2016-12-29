Evening Jazz - Thursday December 29 2016

Artist/Song/Album
8:09pm Jeff Libman/Ecaroh/Strange Beauty
8:15pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall
8:20pm Brandi Disterheft/Willow Weep for Me/Blue Canvas
8:28pm Kenny Burrell/Jeannine/Unlimited 1
8:35pm Kait Dunton/Wave/trioKait Casual
8:39pm Cory Weeds Quintet/The Mabe/It’s Easy to Remember
8:47pm Planet D Nonet/Such Sweet Thunder/A Salute to Strayhorn
8:52pm Leandro Cabral Trio/Inutil Paisagem/Alfa
8:56pm Richie Cole/Sunday Kind of Love/Plays Ballads and Love Songs
9:08pm Erik Jekabson/Whetstone/A Brand New Take
9:14pm Jeff Richman/Jimmy Palm/Sizzle
9:19pm Mamutrio/Night Shift/Primal Existence
9:26pm Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet/This Will Be An Everlasting Love/That Feelin’
9:33pm Clay Giberson/Long Ago and Far Away/Pastures
9:37pm Phil Parisot/Staircase/Lingo
9:45pm Erik Jekabson/A Brand New Take/A Brand New Take
9:50pm Kristen Korb/Too Marvelous For Words/Beyond the Moon
9:54pm Felix Peikli & Joe Doubleday/There’s A Small Hotel/It’s Showtime!