Evening Jazz - Thursday December 29 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:09pm  Jeff Libman/Ecaroh/Strange Beauty
8:15pm  Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall
8:20pm  Brandi Disterheft/Willow Weep for Me/Blue Canvas

8:28pm  Kenny Burrell/Jeannine/Unlimited 1
8:35pm  Kait Dunton/Wave/trioKait Casual
8:39pm  Cory Weeds Quintet/The Mabe/It’s Easy to Remember

8:47pm  Planet D Nonet/Such Sweet Thunder/A Salute to Strayhorn
8:52pm  Leandro Cabral Trio/Inutil Paisagem/Alfa
8:56pm  Richie Cole/Sunday Kind of Love/Plays Ballads and Love Songs

9:08pm  Erik Jekabson/Whetstone/A Brand New Take
9:14pm  Jeff Richman/Jimmy Palm/Sizzle
9:19pm  Mamutrio/Night Shift/Primal Existence

9:26pm  Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet/This Will Be An Everlasting Love/That Feelin’
9:33pm  Clay Giberson/Long Ago and Far Away/Pastures
9:37pm  Phil Parisot/Staircase/Lingo

9:45pm  Erik Jekabson/A Brand New Take/A Brand New Take
9:50pm  Kristen Korb/Too Marvelous For Words/Beyond the Moon
9:54pm  Felix Peikli & Joe Doubleday/There’s A Small Hotel/It’s Showtime!