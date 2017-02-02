Evening Jazz - Thursday February 2 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:07pm Brian Dickinson/Trane Trip/The Rhythm Method

8:14pm Dizzy Gillespie & Friends/If I Should Lose You/Concert of the Century

8:25pm Organic Trio/Quirky/Saturn’s Spell

8:30pm Heather Bambrick/My Ship/You’ll Never Know

8:34pm Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:43pm The Greg Hatza ORGANization/High-Heel Sneakers/Diggin’ Up My Roots

8:48pm Ben Sidran/Was/Picture Him Happy

8:51pm Emmet Cohen/Hard Times/Masters Legacy Series Vol. 1

9:07pm Rich Halley & Carson Halley/Wild Lands/The Wild

9:12pm Hush Point/Rhythm Method/III

9:16pm Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street

9:22pm Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes

9:27pm Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence

9:34pm Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag

9:42pm Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home

9:47pm Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet

9:51pm Paul Yonemura/cmoll/Kindred Spirits