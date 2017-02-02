Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Thursday February 2 2017

By charles.husson 4 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:07pm  Brian Dickinson/Trane Trip/The Rhythm Method
8:14pm  Dizzy Gillespie & Friends/If I Should Lose You/Concert of the Century

8:25pm  Organic Trio/Quirky/Saturn’s Spell
8:30pm  Heather Bambrick/My Ship/You’ll Never Know
8:34pm  Mark Whitfield/Fortress/Grace

8:43pm  The Greg Hatza ORGANization/High-Heel Sneakers/Diggin’ Up My Roots
8:48pm  Ben Sidran/Was/Picture Him Happy
8:51pm  Emmet Cohen/Hard Times/Masters Legacy Series Vol. 1

9:07pm  Rich Halley & Carson Halley/Wild Lands/The Wild
9:12pm  Hush Point/Rhythm Method/III
9:16pm  Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street

9:22pm  Victor Provost/Eastern Standard Time/Bright Eyes
9:27pm  Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence
9:34pm  Lehcats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag

9:42pm  Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home
9:47pm  Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet
9:51pm  Paul Yonemura/cmoll/Kindred Spirits