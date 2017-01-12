Related Program: 
Evening Jazz - Thursday January 12 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/I Want That Sound!/I Want That Sound!
8:11pm  Bill Overton/Lazy Afternoon/Always In My Heart
8:16pm  Norbert Stachel/Crawdaddy Dance/Shades of the Bay

8:25pm  Brent Gallaher/Gratitude/Moving Forward
8:30pm  Curtis Stigers/Summer Wind/One More for the Road
8:33pm  Jo Ann Daugherty/Dolphin Dance/Bring Joy

8:41pm  Bill Laurance/Gold Coast/Live at Union Chapel
8:47pm  Kurt Elling/Star of Wonder/The Beautiful Day
8:49pm  Washburn/Sassy/Sassy
8:52pm  Modus Factor/Casa Kimono/The Picasso Zone

9:08pm  Jeff Libman/Ecaroh/Strange Beauty
9:14pm  Valentina Marino/I Want to Prove I Love You/In the Name of Love
9:17pm  Ark Ovrutski Quintet/SOB/Sounds of Brasil

9:27pm  Wallace Roney/Clair de Lune/A Place in Time
9:32pm  Darden Purcell/No Moon at All/Where the Blue Begins
9:36pm  Kenny Burrell/Soulero/Unlimited 1

9:44pm  Will Bonness/Too Marvelous For Words/Halcyon
9:50pm  Senri Oe/Without Any Moon or Rain (featuring Lauren Kinhan and Dylan Pramuk)/Answer July
9:53pm  Planet D Nonet/Such Sweet Thunder/A Salute to Strayhorn