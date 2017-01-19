Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Thursday January 19 2017

By charles.husson 4 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Michael Dease/Creole Country/All These Hands
8:13pm  Natalia M. King/Paint It Black and Blue/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
8:16pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/’Round Midnight/Frontiers

8:24pm  Dog Leg Dilemma/Roll With the Hunches/Not This Time
8:30pm  Kurt Elling/Same Old Lang Syne/The Beautiful Day
8:36pm  Paul Yonemura/Breath of Innocence/Kindred Spirits

8:44pm  Frank Kimbrough/El Cordobes/Solstice
8:49pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Chrome/8th Window
8:55pm  Steve Slagle/Alto Manhattan/Alto Manhattan

9:08pm  Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
9:11pm  Gabriel Espinosa/Alfie (featuring Tierney Sutton)/Songs of Bacharach and Manzanero
9:17pm  Bill Laurance/Never-Ending City/Live at Union Chapel

9:29pm  Modus Factor/Now & Zen/The Picasso Zone
9:33pm  Tom Marko/All the Cool Kids/Inner Light
9:39pm  Ark Ovrutski Quintet/SOB/Sounds of Brasil

9:45pm  Emmet Cohen/Concerto for Cobb/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1
9:50pm  Valentina Marino/Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea-Mean to Me/In the Name of Love
9:52pm  Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Please Rest My Soul/Forgive and Forget