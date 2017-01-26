Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Thursday January 26 2017

Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Brian Dickinson/Open Season/The Rhythm Method
8:14pm  Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/Snowfall/Imagination
8:20pm  Juan Carlos Polo/Ratisfunky/Insomnio

8:31pm  Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man
8:37pm  Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/Intransitory/The Twilight Fall
8:44pm  Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence
8:51pm  Lehcats/Jamaica Express/Out of the Bag

9:08pm  Paul Yonemura/Toys/Kindred Spirits
9:15pm  Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

9:21pm  Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan
9:27pm  DK Anderson’s Cypher/Puzzle Dancing (featuring Diane Anderson)/8th Window
9:33pm  Terell Stafford/The Owl Local/Forgive and Forget

9:42pm  Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers
9:50pm  Natalia M. King/Paint It Black & Blue/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
9:53pm  Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet