Evening Jazz - Thursday January 26 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Brian Dickinson/Open Season/The Rhythm Method
8:14pm Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/Snowfall/Imagination
8:20pm Juan Carlos Polo/Ratisfunky/Insomnio
8:31pm Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man
8:37pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/Intransitory/The Twilight Fall
8:44pm Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence
8:51pm Lehcats/Jamaica Express/Out of the Bag
9:08pm Paul Yonemura/Toys/Kindred Spirits
9:15pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt
9:21pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan
9:27pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Puzzle Dancing (featuring Diane Anderson)/8th Window
9:33pm Terell Stafford/The Owl Local/Forgive and Forget
9:42pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers
9:50pm Natalia M. King/Paint It Black & Blue/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn
9:53pm Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet