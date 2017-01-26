Evening Jazz - Thursday January 26 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Brian Dickinson/Open Season/The Rhythm Method

8:14pm Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/Snowfall/Imagination

8:20pm Juan Carlos Polo/Ratisfunky/Insomnio

8:31pm Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

8:37pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/Intransitory/The Twilight Fall

8:44pm Tyler Reese/Out of Orbit/Reminiscence

8:51pm Lehcats/Jamaica Express/Out of the Bag

9:08pm Paul Yonemura/Toys/Kindred Spirits

9:15pm Trio/Ingrid’s Lament/Jazz Impressions of Peer Gynt

9:21pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

9:27pm DK Anderson’s Cypher/Puzzle Dancing (featuring Diane Anderson)/8th Window

9:33pm Terell Stafford/The Owl Local/Forgive and Forget

9:42pm Azar Lawrence & Al McLean/Up Jumped Spring/Frontiers

9:50pm Natalia M. King/Paint It Black & Blue/Bluezzin’ ‘til Dawn

9:53pm Vitor Gonçalves/De Cazadero Ao Recife/Quartet