Evening Jazz - Thursday January 5 2017

8:08pm  Tyler Reese/Escapade/Reminiscence
8:13pm  Wallace Roney/My Ship/A Place in Time
8:18pm  Ark Ovrutski Quintet/2nd Line/Sounds of Brasil

8:25pm  Will Bonness/Too Marvelous For Words/Halcyon
8:31pm  Kenny Burrell/Jeannine/Unlimited 1
8:37pm  Kait Dunton/Giant Steps/trioKait Casual

8:44pm  Cory Weeds Quintet/The Mabe/It’s Easy to Remember
8:50pm  The Chris Thomas Band/Come Fly With Me/Only the Beginning
8:54pm  Planet D Nonet/Smada/A Salute to Strayhorn

9:08pm  Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Slippery When Wet/I Want That Sound!
9:13pm  Various Artists/Everybody Wants to be A Cat (featuring Jamie Cullum)/Jazz Loves Disney
9:16pm  Richie Cole/Alfie/Plays Ballads and Love Songs

9:24pm  Mamutrio/My Love You/Primal Existence
9:31pm  Rebecca Dumaine/Haven’t We Met/Happy Madness
9:34pm  Jeff Libman/A Portrait Of Jenny/Strange Beauty

9:42pm  Jeff Richman/Vibe/Sizzle
9:46pm  KaroliNa/I’ll Be Seeing You/Songs of Hope
9:49pm  Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet/Fly Little Bird Fly/That Feelin’
9:53pm  Leandro Cabral Trio/O Grande Azul/Alfa