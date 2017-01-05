Evening Jazz - Thursday January 5 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Tyler Reese/Escapade/Reminiscence
8:13pm Wallace Roney/My Ship/A Place in Time
8:18pm Ark Ovrutski Quintet/2nd Line/Sounds of Brasil
8:25pm Will Bonness/Too Marvelous For Words/Halcyon
8:31pm Kenny Burrell/Jeannine/Unlimited 1
8:37pm Kait Dunton/Giant Steps/trioKait Casual
8:44pm Cory Weeds Quintet/The Mabe/It’s Easy to Remember
8:50pm The Chris Thomas Band/Come Fly With Me/Only the Beginning
8:54pm Planet D Nonet/Smada/A Salute to Strayhorn
9:08pm Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Slippery When Wet/I Want That Sound!
9:13pm Various Artists/Everybody Wants to be A Cat (featuring Jamie Cullum)/Jazz Loves Disney
9:16pm Richie Cole/Alfie/Plays Ballads and Love Songs
9:24pm Mamutrio/My Love You/Primal Existence
9:31pm Rebecca Dumaine/Haven’t We Met/Happy Madness
9:34pm Jeff Libman/A Portrait Of Jenny/Strange Beauty
9:42pm Jeff Richman/Vibe/Sizzle
9:46pm KaroliNa/I’ll Be Seeing You/Songs of Hope
9:49pm Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet/Fly Little Bird Fly/That Feelin’
9:53pm Leandro Cabral Trio/O Grande Azul/Alfa