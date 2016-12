Evening Jazz - Tuesday December 20 2016

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Charles Lazarus/Jingle Bells/Merry & Bright

8:13pm Darden Purcell/This Bitter Earth/Where the Blue Begins

8:18pm Ark Ovrutski Quintet/Samba in 4th/Sounds of Brasil

8:26pm Wallace Roney/Claire de Lune/A Place in Time

8:31pm Senri Oe/Just A Little Wine (featuring Theo Bleckmann)/Answer July

8:38pm Attila Fias Trio/Fantasie Impromptu (Chopin)/Ride

8:44pm Annie Booth Trio/God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen/Festive!

8:48pm Kenny Burrell/Jeannine/Unlimited 1

8:53pm Will Bonness/Adrenaline Rush/Halcyon

9:08pm Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Slippery When Wet/I Want That Sound!

9:14pm Kait Dunton/Don’t Speak/trioKait Casual

9:18pm Cory Weeds Quintet/Emily/It’s Easy to Remember

9:27pm Richie Cole/Sunday Kind of Love/Plays Ballads and Love Songs

9:30pm Planet D Nonet/Imagine My Frustration (featuring Camille Price)/A Salute to Strayhorn

9:34pm Jeff Libman/A Portrait of Jenny/Strange Beauty

9:41pm Mamutrio/Night Shift/Primal Existence

9:46pm The Chris Thomas Band/Come Fly With Me/Only the Beginning

9:50pm Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet/That Feelin’/That Feelin’