Evening Jazz - Tuesday December 27 2016

8:08pm Steve Slagle/Inception/Alto Manhattan

8:14pm Valentina Marino/Love Came on Stealthy Fingers/In the Name of Love

8:19pm Bill Laurance/Gold Coast/Live at Union Chapel

8:26pm Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)

8:31pm Darden Purcell/Old Devil Moon/Where the Blue Begins

8:38pm Attila Fias Trio/Ride/Ride

8:46pm The NOLA Players/ Christmas in New Orleans/Christmastime in New Orleans

8:51pm Senri Oe/Tiny Snow (featuring Sheila Jordan)/Answer July

8:56pm The Chris Thomas Band/Where or When/Only the Beginning

9:08pm Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Nature/I Want That Sound!

9:13pm The Hot Sardines/I Wanna Be Like You/Jazz Loves Disney

9:16pm Washburn/Sassy/Sassy

9:21pm Modus Factor/Now and Zen/The Picasso Zone

9:25pm Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?/Merry

9:29pm Ark Ovrutski Quintet/SOB/Sounds of Brasil

9:37pm Wallace Roney/My Ship/A Place in Time

9:41pm George Cables/Suite for Sweet Rita (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/The George Cables Songbook

9:47pm Charles Lazarus/Jingle Bells/Merry & Bright

9:52pm Will Bonness/Reflections/Halcyon