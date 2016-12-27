Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Tuesday December 27 2016

By charles.husson
 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Steve Slagle/Inception/Alto Manhattan
8:14pm  Valentina Marino/Love Came on Stealthy Fingers/In the Name of Love
8:19pm  Bill Laurance/Gold Coast/Live at Union Chapel

8:26pm  Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)
8:31pm  Darden Purcell/Old Devil Moon/Where the Blue Begins
8:38pm  Attila Fias Trio/Ride/Ride

8:46pm  The NOLA Players/ Christmas in New Orleans/Christmastime in New Orleans
8:51pm  Senri Oe/Tiny Snow (featuring Sheila Jordan)/Answer July
8:56pm  The Chris Thomas Band/Where or When/Only the Beginning

9:08pm  Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Nature/I Want That Sound!
9:13pm  The Hot Sardines/I Wanna Be Like You/Jazz Loves Disney
9:16pm  Washburn/Sassy/Sassy

9:21pm  Modus Factor/Now and Zen/The Picasso Zone
9:25pm  Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?/Merry
9:29pm  Ark Ovrutski Quintet/SOB/Sounds of Brasil

9:37pm  Wallace Roney/My Ship/A Place in Time
9:41pm  George Cables/Suite for Sweet Rita (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/The George Cables Songbook
9:47pm  Charles Lazarus/Jingle Bells/Merry & Bright
9:52pm  Will Bonness/Reflections/Halcyon