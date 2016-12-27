Evening Jazz - Tuesday December 27 2016

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Steve Slagle/Inception/Alto Manhattan
8:14pm Valentina Marino/Love Came on Stealthy Fingers/In the Name of Love
8:19pm Bill Laurance/Gold Coast/Live at Union Chapel
8:26pm Dave Stryker/O Tannenbaum (single)
8:31pm Darden Purcell/Old Devil Moon/Where the Blue Begins
8:38pm Attila Fias Trio/Ride/Ride
8:46pm The NOLA Players/ Christmas in New Orleans/Christmastime in New Orleans
8:51pm Senri Oe/Tiny Snow (featuring Sheila Jordan)/Answer July
8:56pm The Chris Thomas Band/Where or When/Only the Beginning
9:08pm Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Nature/I Want That Sound!
9:13pm The Hot Sardines/I Wanna Be Like You/Jazz Loves Disney
9:16pm Washburn/Sassy/Sassy
9:21pm Modus Factor/Now and Zen/The Picasso Zone
9:25pm Monika Ryan & David O’Rourke/What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?/Merry
9:29pm Ark Ovrutski Quintet/SOB/Sounds of Brasil
9:37pm Wallace Roney/My Ship/A Place in Time
9:41pm George Cables/Suite for Sweet Rita (feat Sarah Elizabeth Charles)/The George Cables Songbook
9:47pm Charles Lazarus/Jingle Bells/Merry & Bright
9:52pm Will Bonness/Reflections/Halcyon