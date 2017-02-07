Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Tuesday February 7 2017

By charles.husson 29 minutes ago

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Bob Holz/Five Times the Winner/Visions & Friends
8:14pm  Jimmy Scott/The Nearness of You/I Go Back Home
8:21pm  Ray Lyon/Trinity One/Trinity One

8:30pm  Alexis Lombre/A Blues in Tyne/Southside Sounds
8:37pm  The Baylor Project/Afro Blue/The Journey

8:48pm  Noah Preminger/Give Me Love/Meditations on Freedom
8:51pm  The Fat Babies/Alabamy Bound/Solid Gassuh
8:54pm  Emily Bear Trio/Old Office/Into the Blue

9:07pm  Baron Tymas/Orange et Vert/Montreal
9:13pm  Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/Cogito Ergo Sum/Esse
9:17pm  Brownman Ali/There Will Never Be Another You/Gravitation

9:27pm  Frank Kohl Quartet/With Tears of Joy/Rising Tide
9:32pm  Mark Lewis/Up To It/New York Session
9:36pm  Michael Dease/Creole Country/All These Hands

9:45pm  Norbert Stachel/Power Tap/Shades of the Bay
9:49pm  Jeff Siegel Quartet/Unsung/King of Xhosa
9:53pm  Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/Peter Gunn/Playing the 60s