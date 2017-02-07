Evening Jazz - Tuesday February 7 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Bob Holz/Five Times the Winner/Visions & Friends
8:14pm Jimmy Scott/The Nearness of You/I Go Back Home
8:21pm Ray Lyon/Trinity One/Trinity One
8:30pm Alexis Lombre/A Blues in Tyne/Southside Sounds
8:37pm The Baylor Project/Afro Blue/The Journey
8:48pm Noah Preminger/Give Me Love/Meditations on Freedom
8:51pm The Fat Babies/Alabamy Bound/Solid Gassuh
8:54pm Emily Bear Trio/Old Office/Into the Blue
9:07pm Baron Tymas/Orange et Vert/Montreal
9:13pm Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/Cogito Ergo Sum/Esse
9:17pm Brownman Ali/There Will Never Be Another You/Gravitation
9:27pm Frank Kohl Quartet/With Tears of Joy/Rising Tide
9:32pm Mark Lewis/Up To It/New York Session
9:36pm Michael Dease/Creole Country/All These Hands
9:45pm Norbert Stachel/Power Tap/Shades of the Bay
9:49pm Jeff Siegel Quartet/Unsung/King of Xhosa
9:53pm Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/Peter Gunn/Playing the 60s