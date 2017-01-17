Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 17 2017

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street

8:13pm Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/Ubermensch/Esse

8:20pm Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/A Taste of Honey/Playing the 60s

8:28pm Jeff Siegel Quartet/Prayer/King of Xhosa

8:35pm Ben Sidran/College/Picture Him Happy

8:38pm Emmet Cohen/Two Bass Hit/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1

8:49pm Hush Point/It’s A Pocketbook/III

8:52pm Tyler Reese/Emancipation/Reminiscence

8:55pm Vitor Gonçalves/The Touch of Your Hand/Quartet

9:08pm Lehcats/Just Cause/Out of the Bag

9:13pm Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/Soul Eyes/Imagination

9:22pm Victor Provost/La Casa de Fiesta/Bright Eyes

9:28pm Juan Carlos Polo/De La Nada/Insomnio

9:33pm Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall

9:38pm Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

9:47pm Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan

9:53pm Chris Rogers/Six Degrees/Voyage Home