Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 17 2017

By charles.husson 31 minutes ago
Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street
8:13pm  Gustavo Cortiñas Snapshot/Ubermensch/Esse
8:20pm  Mads Tolling & the Mads Men/A Taste of Honey/Playing the 60s

8:28pm  Jeff Siegel Quartet/Prayer/King of Xhosa
8:35pm  Ben Sidran/College/Picture Him Happy
8:38pm  Emmet Cohen/Two Bass Hit/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1

8:49pm  Hush Point/It’s A Pocketbook/III
8:52pm  Tyler Reese/Emancipation/Reminiscence
8:55pm  Vitor Gonçalves/The Touch of Your Hand/Quartet

9:08pm  Lehcats/Just Cause/Out of the Bag
9:13pm  Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler/Soul Eyes/Imagination
9:22pm  Victor Provost/La Casa de Fiesta/Bright Eyes

9:28pm  Juan Carlos Polo/De La Nada/Insomnio
9:33pm  Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School/In Dreams (feat. Alex Samaras)/The Twilight Fall
9:38pm  Dan Pratt/Junket/Hymn for the Happy Man

9:47pm  Nobuki Takamen/Jimi’s Swing/Live in Japan
9:53pm  Chris Rogers/Six Degrees/Voyage Home