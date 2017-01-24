Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 24 2017

By charles.husson 3 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Evening Jazz

Artist/Song/Album

8:08pm  Bob Holz/Flat Out/Visions & Friends
8:15pm  The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/Milenburg Joys/Voodoo Boogaloo
8:19pm  Troy Roberts/Pickapoppy/Tales & Tones

8:30pm  Organic Trio/Vum Land/Saturn’s Spell
8:34pm  The Baylor Project/Afro Blue (Dream)/The Journey
8:43pm  Al Muirhead/Love Me or Leave Me/Northern Adventures

8:48pm  John Abercrombie/Sunday School/Up and Coming
8:56pm  Curtis Stigers/Summer Wind/One More for the Road

9:08pm  Brent Gallaher/Gratitude/Moving Forward
9:13pm  Mark Whitfield/Pulse, Pt. 2/Grace
9:16pm  The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots

9:24pm  Emmet Cohen/Flamingo/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1
9:29pm  Andrea Claburn/Bird on A Wire/Nightshade
9:34pm  Hush Point/Journey’s End/III

9:40pm  Victor Provost/Fitt Street/Bright Eyes
9:44pm  Ben Sidran/Big Brother/Picture Him Happy
9:48pm  Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home
9:53pm  Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street