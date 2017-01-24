Evening Jazz - Tuesday January 24 2017

Artist/Song/Album
8:08pm Bob Holz/Flat Out/Visions & Friends
8:15pm The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp/Milenburg Joys/Voodoo Boogaloo
8:19pm Troy Roberts/Pickapoppy/Tales & Tones
8:30pm Organic Trio/Vum Land/Saturn’s Spell
8:34pm The Baylor Project/Afro Blue (Dream)/The Journey
8:43pm Al Muirhead/Love Me or Leave Me/Northern Adventures
8:48pm John Abercrombie/Sunday School/Up and Coming
8:56pm Curtis Stigers/Summer Wind/One More for the Road
9:08pm Brent Gallaher/Gratitude/Moving Forward
9:13pm Mark Whitfield/Pulse, Pt. 2/Grace
9:16pm The Greg Hatza ORGANization/Baltimore Strut/Diggin’ Up My Roots
9:24pm Emmet Cohen/Flamingo/Masters Legacy Series Col. 1
9:29pm Andrea Claburn/Bird on A Wire/Nightshade
9:34pm Hush Point/Journey’s End/III
9:40pm Victor Provost/Fitt Street/Bright Eyes
9:44pm Ben Sidran/Big Brother/Picture Him Happy
9:48pm Chris Rogers/Rebecca/Voyage Home
9:53pm Carol Robbins/Deep Canyon/Taylor Street