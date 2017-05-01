First Hawaiʻi Small Business Conference Being Held on Maui

Hawaiʻi’s first ever small business conference is being held on Maui this week.

The Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with the County’s Office of Economic Development will be hosting the first Hawaii Small Business Conference.

The two day event will feature guest speakers and workshops covering a range of topics that will help small business owners to thrive in Hawaiʻi.

Annette Lynch is a Project Assistant with the Maui Economic Development Board.

She says the conference is open to any small business owner in the state.

The conference begins on Wednesday and will be held at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

More information and registration can be found at http://hawaiismall.biz