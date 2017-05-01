First Hawaiʻi Small Business Conference Being Held on Maui

By 6 hours ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Hawaiʻi’s first ever small business conference is being held on Maui this week.

The Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with the County’s Office of Economic Development will be hosting the first Hawaii Small Business Conference.

The two day event will feature guest speakers and workshops covering a range of topics that will help small business owners to thrive in Hawaiʻi.

Annette Lynch is a Project Assistant with the Maui Economic Development Board.

She says the conference is open to any small business owner in the state.

The conference begins on Wednesday and will be held at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

More information and registration can be found at http://hawaiismall.biz

Tags: 
News Bites
Hawaii Small Business Conference
small business
hpr news

Related Content

LEI: Leadership, Exploration and Inspiration Program for Hospitality Industry

By Apr 18, 2017
Wayne Yoshioka

Hundreds of O’ahu high school students are spending the day being exposed to career opportunities in the state’s top industries:  hospitality and tourism.  The program is sponsored by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority in partnership with Climb High-Hawai’i.  Julie Morikawa is president and CEO of Climb-High.        

Honey Bee Disease Pops Up on the Big Island

By Apr 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A case of a harmful honey bee disease has popped up on the Big Island.

Coalition Wants Repeal of Maui's New Liquor Law

By Apr 11, 2017
Wikipedia
Wikipedia

A community coalition is speaking out against Maui’s new alcohol law.

NOAA: 11 Hawaiian Reef Fish Possibly Overfished

By Mar 8, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

An assessment of Hawaii’s reef fish populations shows that 11 species are possibly overfished.