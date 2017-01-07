Fresh Air Weekend: Lin-Manuel Miranda; 'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Disney, Mixtapes And Why He Won't Try To Top 'Hamilton': Miranda says he doesn't feel the need to duplicate the success of Hamilton. "If you think in terms of topping, you're in the wrong business," he says.

'La La Land' Director Aimed To Make A Film Even Musical Skeptics Would Love: "Movies are kind of limited by what you see in front of the camera," says director Damien Chazelle. "Musicals find this wonderful way around that."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Disney, Mixtapes And Why He Won't Try To Top 'Hamilton'

'La La Land' Director Aimed To Make A Film Even Musical Skeptics Would Love'

