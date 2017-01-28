Fresh Air Weekend: Silicon Valley Survivalists; An LSD Memoir; 'Manchester' Director

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Why Some Silicon Valley Tech Executives Are Bunkering Down For Doomsday: Journalist Evan Osnos discusses the Silicon Valley survivalists who are stockpiling food and weapons and investing in luxury underground bunkers. "They feel a sense of fragility in our politics."

'A Really Good Day' Recaps A Month-Long Adventure Of Microdosing LSD: Ayelet Waldman's new memoir describes her experiences with a variant of bipolar disorder, and her attempts to self-medicate with LSD. Critic Maureen Corrigan calls it a "gutsy ... really good story."

'Manchester By The Sea' Director Probes The Drama And Humor Of Grief: Kenneth Lonergan's new film is about a janitor, crippled by guilt and grief, who returns to his hometown after the death of his brother.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Why Some Silicon Valley Tech Executives Are Bunkering Down For Doomsday

'A Really Good Day' Recaps A Month-Long Adventure Of Microdosing LSD

'Manchester By The Sea' Director Probes The Drama And Humor Of Grief

