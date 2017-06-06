Governor Ige Signs Climate Change Bill

Gov. Ige signs SB 559
Credit Flickr / Governor David Y. Ige

Hawaii is the first state in the nation to implement parts of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier today, Governor David Ige signed Senate Bill 559 – which aligns the state with the principles and goals of the 2015 deal.

Ige also signed House Bill 1578 – which establishes a carbon farming task force.

The governor also announced Hawaii is joining 19 other states in the newly formed U.S. Climate Alliance.

County mayors also signed proclamations that declared their commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Credit Flickr / Governor David Y. Ige

