Green Grass & High Tides: The Outlaws Talk Legacy Live on HPR's ATC

By 56 minutes ago

The Outlaws are among the classic Southern Rock bands, but also bring a lot more to the table than some may realize. With five-part harmony vocals and their own take on the twang, Legacy Live is their latest effort, capturing the band live at a pair of shows in upstate New York and Florida. Outlaw songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Henry Paul took time with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence to discuss the new release and shed light on crucial stories from their history.

Credit courtesy of The Outlaws Facebook Page

Credit courtesy of outlawsmusic.com

MORE OUTLAWS:

Hear the complete interview with Henry Paul of The Outlaws.

Hear the new live album Legacy Live:

See a classic 1978 Outlaws concert video:

Credit courtesy of outlawsmusic.com

