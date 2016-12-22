Green Grass & High Tides: The Outlaws Talk Legacy Live on HPR's ATC

The Outlaws are among the classic Southern Rock bands, but also bring a lot more to the table than some may realize. With five-part harmony vocals and their own take on the twang, Legacy Live is their latest effort, capturing the band live at a pair of shows in upstate New York and Florida. Outlaw songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Henry Paul took time with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence to discuss the new release and shed light on crucial stories from their history.
MORE OUTLAWS:
Hear the complete interview with Henry Paul of The Outlaws.
Hear the new live album Legacy Live:
See a classic 1978 Outlaws concert video: