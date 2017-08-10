Haʻikū Stairs Back Where it Was 14 Years Ago

By 8 hours ago

The fate of Hāʻiku Stairs could soon be returning to another agency of the City and County of Honolulu. Supporters of reopening the stairs say the move is more symbolic than it is significant. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.

Fourteen years ago this month, the City and County of Honolulu was preparing for a grand re-opening of Haʻikū Stairs. Under Mayor Jeremy Harris, the City invested $875,000 to repair the stairs, but a last-minute complication in an agreement on parking for hikers forced all parties back to the drawing board. At the time, the City Parks and Recreation Department managed access to the stairs.

“They thought they had permission or that they were responsible for the land,” said Ansdell.

Vernon Ansdell is the President of the Friends of Haʻikū Stairs.

“And then Board of Water Supply realized that they actually had responsibility for the stairs,” says Ansdell.

The Board of Water Supply has expressed little interest in managing access itself, and is currently in the process of preparing an environmental impact statement on the best option for the Board moving forward. In yet another twist in the tale of Haʻikū Stairs, the Honolulu City Council yesterday approved a bill that includes a change in language to allow transfer of the stairs to another City agency.

“The editorial changes are simply to say City property instead of Board of Water Supply property. It’s not a critical change in terms of the effort to save the stairs,” says Gill, “But it is an indication of the Board of Water Supply’s intent and the council’s intent to transfer the property to a different City entity.”

Gary Gill is with the Friends of Haʻikū Stairs.

“What needs to happen is that the City should just transfer the property from the control of the Board of Water Supply, to a different City agency. Perhaps Parks?” says Gill.

The same entity that nearly reopened the stairs in August 2003.

“And then Parks Department can work with the community to appropriately manage the stairs – to maintain them, to make sure that they’re safe, and to make sure that access to the stairs doesn’t impact the surrounding residents,” says Gill.

Concerns over liability and impact to trailhead communities remain. The last entity to manage legal access to the 3,922-step Stairway to Heaven was the U.S. Coast Guard, and that was 30 years ago.

“You would go in through the usual access gate. Go up to the Omega Station, sign a waiver, and be allowed to climb up the stairs. And at that time the stairs were in not in a good state of repair, so it was quite an adventure,” says Ansdell, “And they were estimating at one time there may have been I believe 20,000 people a year doing that through the Coast Guard”

Tags: 
haʻikū stairs
stairway to heaven
friends of haʻikū stairs
Honolulu Board of Water Supply
Honolulu City Council

Related Content

Club Rules Preserve Access for Hawaiʻi's Oldest Hiking Group

By Jun 26, 2017
Hawaiian Trail & Mountain Club

Some of the best – and often restricted – hiking trails in Hawaiʻi can only be accessed by members of Hawaiʻi's oldest hiking club. The Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Club has been around since 1910 and has developed quite a system for preserving access to island trails. HPR Reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi hit the trail with the club.

Hiking in Hawaiʻi: Managed vs. Unmanaged Access

By Jun 14, 2017
Ku'uwehi Hiraishi

Managing Hawaiʻi's hiking trails is becoming an increasingly complex challenge. Recent news reports of stranded hikers and fatal hiking incidents on our trails have some questioning the effectiveness of unmanaged trail access.

Supplying enough recreation for its residents and the revolving door of tourists is an official task of the state Nā Ala Hele program. The trail and access program manages the state's hiking inventory and maintains all state-sanctioned trails across the island chain. HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi has more.

Can Managed Access Work for Haʻikū Stairs?

By Jun 15, 2017
Kuuwehi Hiraishi

 

The Kāneʻohe Neighborhood Board is considering a resolution about the future of the popular yet illegal Haʻikū Stairs. The U.S. Coast Guard closed the trail also known as Stairway to Heaven in 1987, but the hikers keep coming. 

 

The impact of illegal hiking activity on the trailhead community in Haʻikū is coming to a head, and one group believes reopening the trail is the answer. HPR News' Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports.