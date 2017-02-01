Harp, Piano, and Soprano in Rare Combinations in Atherton Studio, February 18

Hawaiʻi Public Radio presents an evening of unique duo and trio chamber music for harp, piano, and soprano in its Atherton Studio on Saturday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. Harpist Megan Bledsoe Ward and pianist Susan Wingrove-Reed have discovered some rare pieces that explore the sonic interactions possible between their two instruments. They expand their repertoire further with vocalist Rachel Schutz in a program that spans Romantic, Impressionist, Classical, and Contemporary Avant-Garde genres.

Reservations for this Atherton event may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $30 general, $25 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID; service fees are applied to online orders. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open a half hour before the performance. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged as the house is frequently sold out before the performance date.

About the artists

Megan Bledsoe Ward has been hailed by Downbeat Magazine for her “sharp musical intelligence” and “scintillating plays of light and subtle colors.” Her debut album, Pacific Harp Project, was awarded the 2016 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Instrumental Album of the Year by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

Ward holds a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree in Harp Performance from University of Washington, Master of Music Degree in Harp Performance and Literature, a Master of Arts Degree in Music Theory Pedagogy, and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Harp Performance and Literature. Based in Honolulu, Ward currently performs and teaches throughout the United States.

Susan Wingrove-Reed has played Principal Keyboard with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra for over thirty years. She earned a Bachelor’s in Piano Performance and MAT at Indiana University, returning home to Alaska as an education consultant, public school music teacher, and pianist. She received an Alaska Governor’s Award for her contributions in arts education.

Wingrove-Reed plays regularly for the Alaska All-State HS Honor Choir, Hiland Women’s Prison Orchestra, Alaska Chamber Singers, and the Sitka Fine Arts Camps. She is the resident music educator (pre-concert lectures and program notes) for the Sitka Summer Music Festival and the Anchorage Symphony and does outreach/tour performances with the SSMF.

Hailed for her “diamantine high notes… and giddily delirious coloratura” Welsh-born soprano Rachel Schutz is active both in the opera house and on the concert stage, having performed extensively around the United States, Europe, and Asia. Notable appearances include the Ravinia Festival, Zankel Hall, Santa Fe Opera, Tanglewood Music Center, Ojai Festival, Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Opera Parallèle, Stockton Opera, Dame Myra Hess Concert Series, the Riverside Symphony, and the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Read original press release here.