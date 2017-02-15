Hawaii Public Radio Launches Updated Smartphone App

Hawaii Public Radio has unveiled a new and improved smartphone app which coincides with the HPR Program Realignment. The new platform is similar to the older app and offers live streaming of both HPR streams. But listeners can now view local news stories, show grids, stream NPR content, view staff profiles, send feedback and donate to the station.

Download it for iPhone: http://apple.co/2kETUUN

Download it for Android: http://bit.ly/2lNNG5a

More information on the entire program realignment can be found at http://bit.ly/2kOXX3X

Check out the new realigned programs grids: bit.ly/hprbothgrids

Questions, comments? Give us feedback at bit.ly/hprrealign