Hawaii Public Radio’s Summer 2017 Drive Comes to a Close

Hawaiʻi Public Radio concluded its spring 2017 fund drive today at 11:30 a.m., exceeding its goal of $900,000 ahead of schedule. The first $135,000 were raised before April 19; the remaining $785,450 donations were received during the subsequent nine and a half days of on-air fundraising on both of HPR’s newly re-formatted stations.



“This was our first drive after the station’s February program realignment,” said HPR President & General Manager José A. Fajardo. “The financial contributions of the more than 3600 individual donors, plus the comments that often accompanied their pledges, spoke of their overall enthusiasm for the two distinctly formatted stations.”



The fundraiser gathered 988 new members, a station record for a fund drive at this time of the year. Sixty-three per cent of those first-time members elected the monthly installment plan, known as Sustaining Membership. More than 50 donors joined the station’s new Cornerstone Society whose members donate $1000 or more per year.

Fajardo adds, "We are more than fortunate to have the passionate support of so many in our community who understand the value of an independent, locally based media."

Donations were received over the phone and through the station’s website. HPR’s refreshed mobile app was introduced as an alternate means for donors to make their contribution, connecting them directly with studio phone lines and the online donation form.



More than 800 volunteers assisted by answering phones or appearing as an on-air guest. Meals were prepared and donated by a variety of local food purveyors and individuals, including Arturos Hot Flavors of Hawaii, Cactus Bistro, Camille’s Meals on Wheels, JJ Dolans, Fire Grill Waikiki, Gyotaku, Kokua Market, Murphy’s Bar and Grill, Napoleon’s Bakery, Ono Loco Tacos, Sherry Nolte, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine, and Whole Foods Market Kahala.

You can find the list of the 100 favorite Classical Music pieces selected by our listeners.