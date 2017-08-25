Helping Hand - Access Surf 2017

Helping Hand welcomes back innovative nonprofit Access Surf. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Access Surf Executive Director Cara Short. Access Surf offers people with disabilities and their loved ones adaptive surfing instruction and educational programs on water recreation, with monthly beach gatherings for the general disabled population and wounded warriors with trained volunteers getting the disabled back on the beach, and in the water.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations Fridays and then archived online here. Each week, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. 

Contact Access Surf:

Website: accessurf.org

Email: info@accessurf.org

Phone: (808) 236-4200

Also find them on Flickr, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments. 

        

