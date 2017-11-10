Helping Hand - After-School All-Stars Hawaii 2017

Credit courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

This week Helping Hand welcomes back After-School All-Stars Hawaii, who provide after-school programs for at-risk children, while introducing them to the Project Unify concept from Special Olympics Hāwaii to foster respect, inclusion and friendship between general ed students and special ed students with intellectual disabilities. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with After-School All-Stars site coordinator at Waianae Intermediate Kaipo Hanakeawe and After-School All-Stars site coordinator at Nanakuli High and Intermediate Maria Glidden.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations each week. Fridays Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event in the community that offers assistance to the disabled and other folks in need. The segments are all archived here online

Contact After-School All-Stars Hawaii:

Website: asashawaii.org

Email: hiinfo@asashawaii.org

Phone: (808) 734-1314

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.

Credit asashawaii.org

 

      

