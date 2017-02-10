Helping Hand - Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawaii 2017

Helping Hand - February 10, 2017 radio feature with ATRC

Helping Hand - February 10, 2017 complete interview with ATRC

This week on Helping Hand we’re excited to have the Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawaii returning to ATC. Among many services and resources, the nonprofit links the disabled with adaptive technology, offers programs geared to educate individuals with disabilities, friends and family members and professionals, and HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Barbara Fischlowitz-Leong, ATRC President and CEO.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations each Friday and archived online here. Helping Hand puts the spotlight on a topic, organization or event that helps the disabled and those among the most vulnerable.

Contact the ATRC:

Website: atrc.org

Email: atrc-info@atrc.org

Phone: (800) 645-3007 and (808)532-7110

They are also on Twitter and Facebook.

