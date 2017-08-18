Helping Hand - Crisis Text Line

Helping Hand - August 18, 2017 radio feature with Crisis Text Line

Helping Hand - August 18, 2017 complete interview with Crisis Text Line

This week we’re learning about Crisis Text Line, a free, nationwide 24/7 support for those in crisis. Users in Hawaii can text “Aloha” or “Start” to 741741 from anywhere in the US to text with a trained crisis counselor. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence learned about the service and goal to find more volunteers with Katie Copeskey, Volunteer Crisis Counselor and Recruiter with Crisis Text Line.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each Friday as part of our afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then archived online here. Every week, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.

Contact Crisis Text Line:

Website: crisistextline.org

Email: katie@crisistextline.org to reach Katie; support@crisistextline.org for general inquiries; use the form at their site to volunteer.

Text: "Aloha" or "Start" to 741741 when in crisis to access trained crisis counselors via this free service.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.