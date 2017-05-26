Helping Hand - Dental Lifeline Network

This week on Helping Hand it’s the Dental Lifeline Network, a nonprofit that provides access to dental care and education for people who cannot afford it and have a permanent disability, or, are age 65 or older, or, who are medically fragile. They could use more local dentists and dental lab support, too, and we learn more as HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Dr. Rohinton Patel, Director, Hawaii Pacific Dental Group, and VP of the Board of Directors for Dental Lifeline Network.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each Friday as part of our afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then archived online here. Every week, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.   

Contact Dental Lifeline Network:

Website: dentallifeline.org     

Email: mpetrick@dentallifeline.org (Margaret Petrick) and hawaiipacificdentalgroup@gmail.com to reach Dr. Patel)

Phone: (888) 235-5826

Find them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.

   

