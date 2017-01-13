Helping Hand - EAH Housing 2017

This week on Helping Hand, with stories relating to homelessness and the housing crisis in the Aloha State making news, we’re digging into the topic of the housing crisis and welcoming back EAH Housing, a nonprofit corporation that develops and manages low-income housing, playing a leadership role in housing advocacy efforts. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with EAH Housing Vice President Hawai‘i Kevin Carney.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations and online here where all the previous segments can be accessed. Each Friday afternoon on All Things Considered, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and the most vulnerable.       

Contact EAH Housing:

Website: eahhousing.org

Email: communications@eahhousing.org (there is also an email contact form at their website)

Phone: (808) 523-8826.

They are also on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

