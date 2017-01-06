Helping Hand - Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii 2017

Helping Hand - January 6, 2017 radio feature with Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

Helping Hand - January 6, 2017 complete interview with Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii and the services they offer, as well as the upcoming Sharon’s Ride, Run, Walk January 29, their art therapy camp for kids and adults and their ‘Ohana Outings. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Lacey Kazama Shimabukuro, president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii board of directors, and a new guest, Naomi Manuel, executive director of Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii.

Contact the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii:

Website: epilepsyhawaii.org

Email: efh@epilepsyhawaii.org

Phone: (808) 528-3058

They are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

