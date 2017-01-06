Helping Hand - Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii 2017

By 6 minutes ago

Credit courtesy of Nik Lacchin

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii and the services they offer, as well as the upcoming Sharon’s Ride, Run, Walk January 29, their art therapy camp for kids and adults and their ‘Ohana Outings. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Lacey Kazama Shimabukuro, president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii board of directors, and a new guest, Naomi Manuel, executive director of Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each week and then appearing online here, where our Helping Hand segments are archived. Every Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. 

Contact the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii:

Website: epilepsyhawaii.org

Email: efh@epilepsyhawaii.org

Phone: (808) 528-3058

They are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Find all previous Helping Hand segments here.

     

