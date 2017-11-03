Helping Hand - Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii 2017 Conference

Helping Hand - November 3, 2017 radio feature with Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

This week, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii back to Helping Hand. November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and their annual conference is tomorrow at Queen’s Conference Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with Presentation topics including Epilepsy 101 & Current Issues, Inspiring Stories, Medical Insurance & Public Benefits, It Takes a Village: Community Resources and a Talk Story Panel Discussion: Medical Cannabis & Epilepsy. We’re welcoming back to Helping Hand our guest Naomi Manuel, Executive Director of Epilepsy Foundation of Hawai‘i.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each week and then appearing online here, where our Helping Hand segments are archived. Every Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.

Contact Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii:

Website: epilepsyhawaii.org

Email: efh@epilepsyhawaii.org

Phone: (808) 528-3058

Find them on Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

