Helping Hand - Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii 2017 Conference

By 51 minutes ago

Credit courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

This week, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii back to Helping Hand. November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and their annual conference is tomorrow at Queen’s Conference Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with Presentation topics including Epilepsy 101 & Current Issues, Inspiring Stories, Medical Insurance & Public Benefits, It Takes a Village: Community Resources and a Talk Story Panel Discussion: Medical Cannabis & Epilepsy. We’re welcoming back to Helping Hand our guest Naomi Manuel, Executive Director of Epilepsy Foundation of Hawai‘i.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each week and then appearing online here, where our Helping Hand segments are archived. Every Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.       

Contact Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii:

Website: epilepsyhawaii.org

Email: efh@epilepsyhawaii.org

Phone: (808) 528-3058

Find them on Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here. 

Tags: 
helping hand
helping hand hpr
dave lawrence helping hand
Dave Lawrence
dave lawrence all things considered
dave lawrence atc
dave lawrence interviews
hpr news
General News

Related Content

Helping Hand - 2017 Footsteps to Transition Fair

By Oct 20, 2017
courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

This week Helping Hand previews the 2017 Footsteps to Transition Fair, tomorrow, Saturday October 21 at Windward Community College, 8:30 a.m. to noon for middle and high school students with special needs and their loved ones from across Oahu to assist in critical details of making transitions to adult life.

Helping Hand - Special Olympics: Over the Edge 2017

By Oct 13, 2017
courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

This week on Helping Hand, it’s distinguished returning guest Special Olympics Hawaii, offering participation in individual and team sports for intellectually disabled community members, and for people without intellectual disabilities in inspiring unified sports teams.

Helping Hand - Best Buddies Hawaii Fall 2017

By Sep 22, 2017
courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

On Helping Hand this week it’s Best Buddies Hawai‘i and details on three upcoming events with the organization that helps create friendships and inclusion between intellectually disabled and general education students. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Best Buddies Hawai‘i State Director Sarah Man.

Helping Hand - Elephant Action League

By Sep 15, 2017
courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

 