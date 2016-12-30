Helping Hand - Habitat for Humanity Honolulu

This week on Helping Hand we have a return visit from Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, who welcomes people to build simple, decent, affordable houses for those who lack adequate shelter.  We learn more as HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Honolulu Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jim Murphy.   

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations statewide during afternoon drive on All Things Considered and then archived online here. Each Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event in the community that offers assistance to the disabled and other folks in need. 

Contact Honolulu Habitat for Humanity:

Website: honoluluhabitat.org

Email: info@honoluluhabitat.org

Phone: (808) 538-7070

They are on Facebook and Instagram.

