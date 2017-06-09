Helping Hand - Habitat for Humanity West Hawaii Island

This week on Helping Hand it’s returning guest Habitat For Humanity West Hawai‘i Island talking about their upcoming Blitz Build September 13 through 23, with a goal of building ten new houses. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with their Executive Director Patrick Hurney.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR. Find all the previous segments here. Each Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on a topic, organization or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. 

Contact Habitat for Humanity West Hawaii Island:

Website: habitatwesthawaii.org

Email: info@habitatwesthawaii.org

Phone: (808) 331-8010

They are on Facebook and Twitter.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.

       

