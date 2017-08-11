Helping Hand - Hawaii Fido Service Dogs 2017

By 10 hours ago

Credit courtesy of Nik Lacchin of luckydesigns.org

This week Helping Hand welcomes back Hawaii Fido Service Dogs, a nonprofit internationally accredited in 2008 by ADI, Assistance Dogs International. October 20th their Dining with Dogs fundraising event is at the Honolulu Country Club, where their very special animals will be in attendance, and there are many other ways to support this invaluable organization. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Hawai‘i Fido Service Dogs Program Director Susan Luehrs & Executive Director Jim Kennedy.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR1 stations statewide during the PM Drive airing of NPR’s All Things Considered, and then archived online here. Friday afternoons, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, event or topic that offers assistance to the disabled, and the most vulnerable.     

Contact Hawaii Fido Service Dogs:

Website: hawaiifido.org

Email: info@hawaiifido.org

Phone: (808) 638-0200

Find them on Facebook and Youtube.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here. 

  

  

    

