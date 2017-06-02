Helping Hand - Hawaii State Chapter of the Children's Justice Centers

Helping Hand - June 2, 2017 radio feature with Hawaii State Chapter of Children's Justice Center

Helping Hand - June 2, 2017 complete interview with Hawaii State Chapter of Children's Justice Center

This week on Helping Hand it’s the Hawaii State Chapter of Children's Justice Centers. The five Children's Justice Centers (CJCs) across the state assist with child abuse investigations. The CJCs are child-friendly facilities where law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and victim advocacy professionals all come together to support a child victim and hold offenders accountable. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Chapter Coordinator for the Hawaii State Chapter of Children's Justice Centers, Kerry Ach.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations each Friday as part of our afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then appearing online here, where all of our Helping Hand segments and resources are archived online. Every week, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.

Contact the Hawaii State Chapter of Children's Justice Centers:

Website: histatechaptercjcs.org

Email: hsccjc@gmail.com

Phone: (808) 343-5160

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.